Gusty Winds Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty northwest winds will continue this afternoon with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Clouds are a little more prevalent than expected so I’ve bumped up the cloud cover a bit. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with the bulk of the clouds across the north and more breaks possible further south. Temperatures will top off in the mid-30s to mid-40s this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight. Colder air moving in behind the cold front will make for a colder, more seasonable night. Lows will drop back to the 20s for most spots with some upper teens possible across the north. The wind will remain gusty with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible through the night.

Tuesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the 30s to around 40°. It’ll remain breezy Tuesday too, making things feel fairly chilly at times. Northwest winds could still gust to 30-40 MPH at times. High pressure builds in for Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 40s to near 50°. Our next round of unsettled weather looks to move in later Wednesday night into Thursday. The track of this system will determine temperatures and precipitation types. At this point, it looks like snow and wintry mix across the northern half of the state with rain and possibly some wintry mix elsewhere. We’ll fine tune the details as we get closer.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered snow showers possible, mainly north. Highs between 37°-47°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 18°-28°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds and breezy. Highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

