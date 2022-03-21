Man convicted in parking lot killing due to be sentenced

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts resident in an Auburn fast-food parking lot is scheduled to be sentenced.

Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder stemming from 21-year-old Roger Cornell’s 2020 death.

Cornell, of New Bedford, was found injured in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors for the state said Larue was due to be sentenced in Androscoggin County.

Larue’s attorney has said his client’s plea agreement includes 25 years in jail, with some of that time suspended.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.