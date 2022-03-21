Advertisement

Maine’s lucrative baby eel fishery starts this week

(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s lucrative fishery for baby eels starts this week.

Baby eels, called elvers, are sometimes worth more than $2,000 per pound because of their value to Asian aquaculture companies.

Maine has the only significant fishery for the eels in the U.S.

The fishing season runs from Tuesday to early June in Maine’s rivers and streams.

It can also end early if fishermen run out of quota before early June.

The industry has dealt with price swings in recent years. The eels sank to $525 per pound in 2020 and rose to about $1,850 last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Colson
Infant in ICU after being assaulted by father in Maine, officials say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Police are investigating a series of robberies over the past few weeks.
Bangor police investigating numerous burglaries of small businesses
Officers say this surveillance video was captured outside of the Corner Store on Hammond Street...
Bangor Police asking for help identifying person believed to be involved in weekend burglary

Latest News

TV-5 meets winners of Miss Maine, Miss Teen USA
Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA look to inspire
The town has been dealing with PFAS contamination in waterways since 2020.
Fairfield hosting public hearing on $47 million public water proposal
Retail Association of Maine, Maine Tourism Association collecting donations for Ukraine
Maine Visitor Centers collect food donations for Ukraine
A gaming lounge may be coming to Waterville but the owners say they need help.
Gaming lounge may be coming to Waterville
Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week