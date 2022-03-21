Advertisement

Maine State House reopens after burst water pipes forced week-long closure

Crews worked around the clock to make repairs.
(Gray tv)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State House reopens Monday, a week after it was closed to the public due to burst water pipes.

There was flooding and water damage on the first floor of the building as well as in the tunnel connecting the State House to the Burton M. Cross building. Crews spent the last week drying the areas and making repairs, even working through the night to speed up the process.

The Legislature continued to work remotely while the State House was closed, though floor sessions were canceled. Lawmakers will convene in person for sessions on Tuesday and Thursday March 22 and 24 as scheduled.

