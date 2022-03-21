Infant in ICU after being assaulted by father in Maine, officials say

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - A father is facing charges after officials say he assaulted his 3-month-old son in Skowhegan Friday.

According to officials, the infant was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in August where an examination revealed he had been assaulted.

Officials say an investigation into the assault led to the arrest of 20-year-old Dakota Colson, who had been living with his son and the boy’s mother.

Officials say the infant’s injuries were so severe he had to be taken to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Colson’s affidavit has been sealed by a judge due to the severity of the injuries the infant received and the victim’s age, the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

According to authorities, Colson was already out on bail for an aggravated assault charge before his arrest.

He is facing charges of assault on a child younger than six and aggravated assault.

Officials say, as of Sunday, the infant was still in the intensive care unit at the children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.