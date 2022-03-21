Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help

WARNING: Some imagery may be disturbing. One resident says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. (Source: WJAC)
By Douglas Braff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass.

Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.

Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get the response from PennDOT that he hoped to hear.

“PennDOT apparently doesn’t see the wisdom of putting maybe a diversion fence for the deer, or maybe some nets,” Boylan said.

The deer could be easily diverted with some sort of fence, according to Boylan, but without it, the problem will persist.

Julie Padasak, another area resident, is also bothered by the sight of the dead deer.

“They’re literally jumping to death,” Padasak said. “And that, to me, looking at them, it’s disturbing.”

Padasak says she reached out to the state and regional game commissions, who redirected her to PennDOT.

PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said they are looking into solutions and only became aware of the issue two weeks ago.

“We started taking a look at it, trying to really determine where the deer are coming from, you know, how they are ending up on that bridge is really the problem we’ve got to solve first before we can determine if there’s anything we can do or not,” Zurat said. “We’ll definitely take a look at it and see what we can do.”

Zurat says he expects PennDOT to have a solution within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Colson
Infant in ICU after being assaulted by father in Maine, officials say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Police are investigating a series of robberies over the past few weeks.
Bangor police investigating numerous burglaries of small businesses
Officers say this surveillance video was captured outside of the Corner Store on Hammond Street...
Bangor Police asking for help identifying person believed to be involved in weekend burglary

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
TV-5 meets winners of Miss Maine, Miss Teen USA
Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA look to inspire
Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation