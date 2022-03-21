COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine drop below 100 for first time since August

Maine (WMTW) - The number of people in Maine hospitals who have COVID-19 has dropped below 100 for the first time since August of 2021.

On Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 94 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital. That number was 96 on Sunday. The 19 people in intensive care who had COVID-19 on Saturday was the lowest number since early August, though it rose to 21 on Sunday. Just seven people with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Wastewater testing results last week did show increased COVID-19 levels in some areas. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that can be an early indicator of a potential spike. He urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

As of Sunday, 73.85% of Maine’s entire population was considered fully vaccinated and nearly 590,000 additional or boosted doses had been administered.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.