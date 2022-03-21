Advertisement

Chris Markwood named Maine Men’s Basketball head coach

2005 grad Chris Markwood announced as new men's basketball coach.
2005 grad Chris Markwood announced as new men's basketball coach.(University of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Men’s Basketball has a new head coach and it’s a familiar face to fans of the program..

Chris Markwood has been announced as the new leader of the Black Bears.

A former captain of the team in his playing days, Markwood is a 2005 UMaine grad.

He also served as an assistant on the staff from 2006-11.

Markwood was an assistant coach at Boston College last season.

This move comes after the school and now former head coach Richard Barron agreed to part ways near the end of the regular season.

We expect to hear from Markwood and athletic director Ken Ralph later today.

