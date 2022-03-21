2 Baileyville schools closed Monday due to threats

BAILEYVILLW, Maine (WABI) - Two schools in Baileyville are closed Monday.

AOS 90 Superintendent Patricia Metta tells us some of the elementary and high school students received phone calls of threats over the weekend.

She tells us these were targeted threats, and while they did not threaten harm, they did say they were a hitman.

They do not know who made the threats but they are at the point in the investigation with the police department where they feel students are safe will be able to return to school on Tuesday.

The schools, Woodland Elementary and the junior and senior high school, will be back open on Tuesday.

