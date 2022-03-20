Breezy & Drier Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we head into the new work-week, the pattern looks quite tame for today through Wednesday. A few snowflakes could visit northern counties this afternoon, otherwise, expect dry conditions. Initially, temperatures will be brisk, with highs reaching around 50 by Wednesday.

Next chance for some sloppy weather arrives on Thursday, as an area of low pressure sliding through the region will likely produce a mix of wet snow and rain Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny, northern rain showers possible. High in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, windy at times. Chilly, with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Bright sky, near 50.

Thursday: Snow and rain will visit, highs around 40.

