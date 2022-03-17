Variably Cloudy, A Bit Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our St. Patrick’s Day looks good overall with lots of clouds this morning giving way to some breaks of sunshine later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder today with highs in the mid-40s to near 50° along the coast and low to mid-50s elsewhere. Low pressure passing well to our south tonight could graze coastal areas with some light rain showers tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the mid-30s to around 40°.

A cold front will cross the state Friday afternoon. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it likely moves through dry. We’ll start the day with lots of clouds then see some breaks of sunshine developing later in the morning through the afternoon. It’ll be another mild day with highs reaching the 50s for most spots and some low 60s possible especially south and west of Bangor. Our weather turns messy as we head into the weekend. A couple areas of low pressure will move through the region. One area of low pressure is forecast to pass to our north and the second area is forecast to move along Coastal Maine later Saturday and Saturday night. These two systems will bring precipitation to the state beginning Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday. As precipitation begins Saturday morning, it will likely fall as snow and mixed precipitation north of Bangor while areas from Bangor to the coast see rain. Warmer air is forecast to move into the state during the afternoon and evening which will cause the snow and mix to change to rain across the north with rain continuing elsewhere. Before any changeover happens, light accumulations of snow are possible mainly north of Greenville and Millinocket. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Low pressure will slowly move to our east Sunday keeping us under cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be a bit milder Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Breezy & brighter weather is expected for Monday.

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 47°-54°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 35°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Mild with highs near 50° north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere. Light wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely north and rain likely south. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

