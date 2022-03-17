Six arrested in connection with suspected Washington County drug ring

INDIAN TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - Six people have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug trafficking ring in Washington County.

Following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine, drug agents say they searched the Indian Township home of 40-year-old Todd Sockabasin.

They say they seized crack cocaine, $7,400 in suspected drug proceeds, firearms, and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Sockabasin and 41-year-old Gregory Fuller of New York face aggravated trafficking charges.

34-year-old Ashley Doten of Indian Township, 24-year-old Issac Collins of Princeton, 35-year-old Raven Nicholas and 31-year-old Raymond Neptune, both of Calais, are charged with trafficking.

Authorities say Sockabasin and Fuller were found with guns, thus the aggravated charges.

They are still looking for 33-year-old Mandy Richter of Indian Township.

She’s charged with trafficking and also violating probation from a previous trafficking charge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.