President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - President Joe Biden has granted a disaster declaration for flood damage in three counties caused by a deluge of rain.

Knox, Waldo and York counties dealt with flash flooding and tributary flooding when a low pressure system between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 caused 4 to 6 1/2 inches (10 to 17 centimeters) of rain to fall in a six-hour period.

The disaster declaration, announced Wednesday, frees federal funding to reimburse that state agencies and municipalities for approved costs.

