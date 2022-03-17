Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
Part of I-95 in Bangor was shut down this morning after multiple crashes in the northbound lanes.
Multiple crashes shut down part of Interstate in Bangor Friday
17-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother
One hospitalized after I-95 Crash in Etna Thursday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina