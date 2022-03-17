Advertisement

Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor

Megan/Mason Dorcy
Megan/Mason Dorcy(Diane Demarest)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A missing person from Newburgh has been found deceased, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

23-year-old Megan Mason Dorcy was found just before 3 on Wednesday afternoon off Ohio Street in Bangor.

Officials say Dorcy was reported missing on March 10.

The Sheriff’s Office had issued a Silver Alert.

Bangor Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

No further details are being released at this time.

