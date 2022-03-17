Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A missing person from Newburgh has been found deceased, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
23-year-old Megan Mason Dorcy was found just before 3 on Wednesday afternoon off Ohio Street in Bangor.
Officials say Dorcy was reported missing on March 10.
The Sheriff’s Office had issued a Silver Alert.
Bangor Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
No further details are being released at this time.
