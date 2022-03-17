Advertisement

Maine to purchase 1 million COVID tests

The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter...
The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter rapid tests to support child care facilities and to meet future needs for the state. (File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state is purchasing one million COVID tests.

The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter rapid tests to support child care facilities and to meet future needs for the state.

DHHS is expanding *Project ACT* to deliver more free tests directly to Mainers.

They say they’ll be distributing up to 250,000 of the federally funded tests this week to child care facilities.

This will allow parents to test children so they can stay at a childcare facility instead of quarantining after exposure to a close contact.

Child care facilities can order the home tests through DHHS for distribution to the families they serve.

