It’s official: Janet Mills versus Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial race this November

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - With no other candidates of either party submitting ballot petitions by the March 15 deadline, Democratic incumbent Janet Mills and her Republican opponent, Paul LePage, will face each other in the November general election.

Mills, 74, Maine’s first female governor, is seeking a second term following her 2018 election, winning 51% of the vote in a three-candidate field.

Speaking outside an elementary school after a visit on Wednesday, Mills said, “I’m looking forward to the campaign and running and running hard, and I’m looking forward to helping the people of Maine and moving along, forwarding the progress we’ve made so far and continuing that progress in the four years to come.”

Mills said she believed this is the first time since 1956 that an incumbent Democratic governor in Maine has run unopposed in a primary.

LePage, 73, served two terms, winning 37% in 2010 in a five-candidate field and 48% in 2014 in a three-candidate field.

LePage, who qualified for the June 14 primaries a month ago, did not have any public events on Wednesday.

LePage campaign adviser Brent Littlefield said in a written statement, “Maine Republicans, concerned Independents, and disaffected Democrats are united in supporting Governor LePage’s leadership, so Maine’s economy can fully recover from Janet Mills’ failed policies.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Mills pushed back on LePage’s contention that she had followed his lead three weeks ago and was “dragging her feet” to save a pair of military veterans’ homes in northern Maine that unexpectedly announced in February they intended to close between April 15 and May 1.

Mills said, “I wasn’t aware of anything he said about it, but I’d been working on this for some months and working now with the Senate president on fixing the problem.”

Mills on Tuesday proposed adding $3.5 million to this year’s supplemental budget to keep the homes in Machias and Caribou open.

Those homes currently house 82 elderly veterans and spouses and employ 123 people.

A bill to require legislative approval to open and close veterans’ homes, sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, is headed to the full state legislature after the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee unanimously passed it on March 11.

Mills said, “I’ve been working solutions to the long-term and short-term problems of the veterans’ homes and very keenly interested in maintaining that presence in Caribou and Machias, making sure that those families don’t get disrupted and those loved ones and those veterans’ and those spouses don’t see their lives torn asunder by a dramatic move of that sort.”

On Feb. 25, a LePage statement said, “Janet Mills must step up and save the facilities and protect our elderly veterans’ population.”

On Feb. 9, 16 days earlier, Mills wrote the Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees “to express my deep concern with this drastic move.”

“I urge the board to reconsider its recent vote,” Mills wrote.

On Wednesday, LePage adviser Littlefield responded in an email: “The fact that Janet Mills brought up her February 9th letter is even more disturbing. So, it took even longer than weeks for her to act! That makes Governor LePage’s comments even stronger. She left families hanging in the lurch, needlessly distressed over where their loved ones might go.”

Mills and LePage had political company in calling for the veterans’ homes to remain open; the Maine congressional delegation also urged the homes, which have received millions of dollars in federal funds, to remain open.

On Feb. 23, two days before LePage’s initial public statement, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden had asked the MVH Board of Trustees to “consider alternatives to closure.”

“We understand that Governor Mills recently directed her Administration, including the Maine Departments of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management, to provide assistance should you consider alternatives to closure,” their letter said. “We request that you accept the Governor’s offer of assistance and take the time necessary to fully explore all options short of closing the Machias and Caribou MVH.”

Maine Veterans’ Homes, a nonprofit established by the Maine Legislature in 1977, operates six long-term care residential facilities – in Augusta, Bangor, Scarborough, South Paris, plus the homes in Machias and Caribou.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.