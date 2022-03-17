Increasing Clouds, Fog & Light Showers Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have remained persistent along south & east of the Interstate. That has kept temperatures slightly cooler. An area of low pressure moving out of southern New England late Thursday afternoon will pass just to our south. This will bring the chance of scattered showers along the coastline tonight into early Friday morning. Areas of fog are also expected to develop and could produce areas of light drizzle. Lows will stay on the warmer side with most areas staying above freezing in the 30s & even a few low 40s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday. The day will consist of plenty of clouds in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine. A mild airmass will be in place ahead of the cold front. Most of our highs will climb into the 50s with some low 60s possible south and west of Bangor. Highs will be dependent on how quickly the cold front passes through. Slightly cooler air behind the cold front will settle in for the weekend.

Highs Friday will average around 10-20° above normal reaching the 50s and even a couple of low 60s. (WABI)

An area of low pressure will track north of the region on Saturday. Precipitation will arrive Saturday morning in the form of rain south & east of the Interstate and a mix of rain & snow north of Bangor. Far northern Maine will see primarily snow. As temperatures warm into the upper 30s & low 40s, any snow will gradually change over to rain. Rain will last through Sunday morning.

Before the changeover to snow occurs, snow accumulations will be possible over northern Maine. Locations north of Greenville & Millinocket could see around 1-3″ with some spots in the County could see closer to 5″. Rainfall amounts of southern areas will average around ½” to just over an inch.

Highest snowfall amounts will be north of Greenville & Millinocket. Most accumulations will be washed away by the rain as snow changes over to rain. (WABI)

Scattered showers will last through Sunday afternoon and highs will reach the upper 30s & low 40s. For Monday, as the low departs, winds will shift out of the northwest and will be breezy at times. Highs will be in the 30s & 40s. The wind will last into Tuesday and will make for a slightly cooler day. Highs Tuesday will be below 40°.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with scattered showers along the coast. Areas of fog will develop for the southern half of the state. Lows will stay above freezing with most in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning followed by increasing afternoon sunshine. Mild temperatures with most areas reaching the 50s. Some low 60s possible south & west of Bangor. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Areas of rain to the southern part of the state and a mixture of rain & snow to the north. Turning to all rain late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light rain & snow showers to start the day. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.