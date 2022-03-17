Advertisement

Hancock County Food Drive returns for 11th year

This year’s 11th annual food drive kicks off April 2nd with ten collection bins at grocery...
This year’s 11th annual food drive kicks off April 2nd with ten collection bins at grocery stores all across Hancock County and will run throughout the month.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Food Drive is an annual food collection and fundraising project that directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs across the county.

This year’s 11th annual food drive kicks off April 2nd with ten collection bins at grocery stores all across Hancock County and will run throughout the month.

The drive will also include a month-long read-a-thon challenge for grades K-through-8 to raise money by reading books. There’s also a week-long “Miles for Meals Challenge” as a way for anyone to raise funds for every mile they walk or hike.

The annual food drive helps support nearly 20 organizations that address food insecurity in Hancock County.

(Rachel Emus): “One in five children in our county live in a food insecure household,” said Healthy Acadia’s Food Program Manager Rachel Emus. “So the many food assistance programs that this project benefits, they collectively serve thousands of community members every month. This project helps to ensure that those programs have the resources they need to help our neighbors.”

“Of course, right now being able to access both funds and food is is a challenge because of rising prices and those kinds of things,” added Andy Matthews, the Board President at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. “So this is huge for us to be part of it, and we do get excited about it.”

For more information on where to make either a food or monetary donation, or how to get involved with the food drive’s events, visit hcfooddrive.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of I-95 in Bangor was shut down this morning after multiple crashes in the northbound lanes.
Multiple crashes shut down part of Interstate in Bangor Friday
Police investigating after death in Bangor
Discovery made in vehicle's trunk.
‘It’s unsettling.’ Young woman finds tracking device in car
Gov. Mills proposes $850 for Mainers in revision of supplemental budget
17-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother

Latest News

Bill to legalize mobile sports betting advances in Maine legislature
Bill to legalize mobile sports betting advances in Maine legislature
Police investigating after death in Bangor
Sixty pizzas went out the door of Pat’s Pizza at 11 o’clock Friday morning, headed to...
Community businesses pick up lunch tab for Ellsworth teachers
Items can be dropped off at the Ellsworth Fire Department any time, day or night.
Ellsworth providing a drop off point for donations to Ukraine
Skills USA
Students compete at Skills USA