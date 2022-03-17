Hancock County Food Drive returns for 11th year

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Food Drive is an annual food collection and fundraising project that directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs across the county.

This year’s 11th annual food drive kicks off April 2nd with ten collection bins at grocery stores all across Hancock County and will run throughout the month.

The drive will also include a month-long read-a-thon challenge for grades K-through-8 to raise money by reading books. There’s also a week-long “Miles for Meals Challenge” as a way for anyone to raise funds for every mile they walk or hike.

The annual food drive helps support nearly 20 organizations that address food insecurity in Hancock County.

(Rachel Emus): “One in five children in our county live in a food insecure household,” said Healthy Acadia’s Food Program Manager Rachel Emus. “So the many food assistance programs that this project benefits, they collectively serve thousands of community members every month. This project helps to ensure that those programs have the resources they need to help our neighbors.”

“Of course, right now being able to access both funds and food is is a challenge because of rising prices and those kinds of things,” added Andy Matthews, the Board President at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. “So this is huge for us to be part of it, and we do get excited about it.”

For more information on where to make either a food or monetary donation, or how to get involved with the food drive’s events, visit hcfooddrive.org.

