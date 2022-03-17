Advertisement

G-Force Entertainment hosting St. Paddy’s Day Bash

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor business is offering a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and give back to veterans in need of homes.

G-Force Entertainment in the Bangor Mall is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Bash Thursday night from 8-2.

Proceeds are going to Homes for our Troops, a non-profit that builds and donates custom homes for severely-injured post-9/11 veterans.

There will be axe throwing, arm wrestling, arcade games, karaoke, laser tag, and a DJ.

G-Force has even marked the occasion with a few limited-edition festive drinks.

While there’s certainly lots to enjoy, the main calling card is the fundraiser.

“What better day to try to raise money when it’s going to be a big day? We should be able to get a really good amount for them,” said CEO Brian Plavnick. “It’s something I feel strong about. I think most people, if they’re able to, they should try to support our country.”

It costs $5 to get in for those 21 and up, and $10 for 18-20 year-olds, which will be donated to Homes for our Troops.

