Farmers back plan for $100M to tackle PFAS contamination

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine farmers and the state’s agriculture commissioner have testified in favor of a proposal that would create a $100 million fund to help pay for problems caused by long-lasting chemicals.

The Maine Legislature is considering creating the fund to do things like help farmers pay for water and soil tests and cover crop and animal losses related to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl contamination.

The Portland Press Herald reports the main concern from some who testified on the bill on Wednesday was that $100 million wouldn’t be enough. The proposal will be subject to votes in committee in the future.

