Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
17-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother
One hospitalized after I-95 Crash in Etna Thursday morning
Six people have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug trafficking ring in...
Six arrested in connection with suspected Washington County drug ring

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Drawbridge tender arrested after woman falls to her death
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail