Camden author heads ‘Upta Camp’ in new book

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Maine author telling the stories of our state is getting ready to release her fourth book - ‘Upta Camp.’

Ali Farrell has always had a love of Maine and a passion for writing.

She spent a decade in Boston working as a real estate agent. She traded in the busy-work driven lifestyle for one in Camden, centered around family.

“As soon as I had the choice, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” she said.

We first met Ali in 2020 just before she released her book ‘Pretty Rugged.’

That book features 25 true stories of Maine women working in the commercial fishing industry.

Ali says it really highlights their “down and dirty” lifestyles.

“Waking up at 3 AM, going out in the freezing ocean by 4:30, it’s not a lifestyle I would be good at, but they are really tough,” said Farrell. “It’s a very dangerous job and I think when people go to buy lobster at the store, they don’t think of that.”

Her first children’s book, ‘A Lobstergirl Can’ can be found on her website and in several local bookstores.

‘A Lobstergirl Can’ is about a little girl who grows up lobstering here in Maine with her father. It goes over a lot of things she learns along the way like kindness, positivity, and growth mindset. It also shows a lot of sites around town,” she explained.

Her nine-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, is the main character.

“I like the book because I think it teaches little girls to be strong,” Mackenzie said.

“I also wanted to put something out there that would show kids around here how they can be positive, have that growth mindset, and work really hard and be proud of working hard,” said Farrell.

From the ocean to the woods – Farrell’s next project features a different part of Maine.

“My son is the main character of the book that’s coming out is called “Upta Camp.” That should be out in the next month or so,” she said. “The whole “Upta Camp” experience with baiting, tubing, s’mores, fires, friends, moose, and dirt roads and everything that has to do with that “Upta Camp” lifestyle so, I am loving that one. That one is all rhyming which I like.”

On Thursday, March 18, Ali will be joined by many of the female fishermen in her ‘Pretty Rugged’ book.

They will host a Q&A session over Zoom starting at 7 p.m.

