Advertisement

Waterville humane society matching cats with businesses

The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat...
The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat that will thrive in the environment.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - You might not have a cat at home, but have you considered getting one for your business?

One local shelter has some reasons why you should.

The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat that will thrive in the environment.

All you need to do is provide food, water, and shelter for the cat.

The organization says they can work with various businesses including nursing homes, warehouses, offices, daycares and more.

They say the program can benefit the business by attracting more people and even help in cutting down on stress levels.

Susan Robbins with the HSWA says the best part is providing a save place for a cat in need.

”Starting the program has given me a lot more to be excited about and to be grateful for because seeing not only the faces of the people were helping but also the impact it makes on the animals lives is one of the greatest feelings,” said Robbins.

To participate in this program or for more information, you can visit hswa.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

Maine State House flooding
State House remains closed on Thursday as a result of flooding
A Dixmont woman is cooking her way to the top of Amazon's book lists.
Dixmont woman releases egg cookbook
Many seasonal businesses enjoyed a hard earned winter off, but a new season is fast approaching.
Bar Harbor prepares for tourist season
Augusta RV Show
RV show returns to Augusta Civic Center