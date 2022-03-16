Waterville humane society matching cats with businesses

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - You might not have a cat at home, but have you considered getting one for your business?

One local shelter has some reasons why you should.

The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat that will thrive in the environment.

All you need to do is provide food, water, and shelter for the cat.

The organization says they can work with various businesses including nursing homes, warehouses, offices, daycares and more.

They say the program can benefit the business by attracting more people and even help in cutting down on stress levels.

Susan Robbins with the HSWA says the best part is providing a save place for a cat in need.

”Starting the program has given me a lot more to be excited about and to be grateful for because seeing not only the faces of the people were helping but also the impact it makes on the animals lives is one of the greatest feelings,” said Robbins.

To participate in this program or for more information, you can visit hswa.org.

