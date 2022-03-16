Advertisement

U.S Marshals warn of phone scam

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Marshals are warning the public of another phone scam.

Officials say the callers claim to be U.S. Marshals and ask for money to avoid legal issues.

They add the scammers claim the victims of these scams must “post bond” or face consequences.

Scammers may utilize badge numbers or names of real law enforcement officials to sound credible, and can even change their Caller ID to appear legitimate.

U.S. Marshals emphasized they will never ask for debit or credit card numbers, wire transfers, or banking information for any reason.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam like this, you are encouraged to report it to your local FBI office or the FTC.

