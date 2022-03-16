Unity man arrested on multiple charges after police respond to call

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - A Unity man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say they were called to a home Wednesday morning for what sounded like a gunshots and then four people entering the house.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Windemere Lane in Unity around 7:30 a.m.

Police say when they got there two people ran into the woods.

They say one got away and they took one into custody.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ethan Sargent had an outstanding warrant for arrest for failing to appear in court for a terrorizing charge.

After investigating, police say there was no evidence of a gun being fired and believe it was a car backfiring.

