Tribal rights bill advances in face of governor’s opposition

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal to expand tribal sovereignty rights under an amended land claims settlement is advancing in the Maine Legislature.

The Judiciary Committee voted 8-6 in favor of the bill on Tuesday but it faces an uncertain future.

All Republicans on the committee voted against it, and it faces a possible veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The bill includes sweeping changes that would give three of Maine’s four tribes expanded authority over fishing, hunting and natural resources on their lands.

Supporters say it would give Maine’s tribes the same rights already enjoyed by other tribes across the U.S.

