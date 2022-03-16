Advertisement

Tribal rights bill advances in face of governor’s opposition

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal to expand tribal sovereignty rights under an amended land claims settlement is advancing in the Maine Legislature.

The Judiciary Committee voted 8-6 in favor of the bill on Tuesday but it faces an uncertain future.

All Republicans on the committee voted against it, and it faces a possible veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The bill includes sweeping changes that would give three of Maine’s four tribes expanded authority over fishing, hunting and natural resources on their lands.

Supporters say it would give Maine’s tribes the same rights already enjoyed by other tribes across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
Unity man arrested on multiple charges after police respond to call
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
A herd of Bison is on the loose in Northern Maine.
Bison hit and killed, 10 others escape near Presque Isle
Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port

Latest News

The National Park Service says the spring thaw, also known as “mud season,” softens carriage...
Acadia National Park temporarily closing carriage roads beginning March 18th, until further notice
Mills spoke at length about the actions she’s taken and hopes to continue, including record...
Governor Mills speaks with Hancock County Democrats in Thursday meeting
St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued Thursday night over at Geaghan’s. (File)
TV-5 live at Geaghan’s on St. Patrick’s Day
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King (File)
Senators King and Collins to visit Poland, Germany with Bipartisan Senate Delegation
Crowds returned in full force for the first St. Patrick's Day without restrictions at Paddy...
Paddy Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return in full force