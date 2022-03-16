State House remains closed on Thursday as a result of flooding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials have canceled a session day scheduled for Thursday to allow for the drying and cleaning of areas affected by Monday’s flooding.

It will also remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week.

On Monday, some pipes burst causing flooding on the first floor of the building and to the tunnel connecting the State House to the Cross building.

We’re told the water in the State House has been temporarily shut off.

The power on the lower levels has also been shut off as a safety precaution.

Senate President Troy Jackson says crews have worked to repair the damage and ensure lawmakers and staff can get back into the building as soon as possible.

The Maine Legislature will continue to work remotely this week.

State officials say they will continue to assess the situation on a daily basis

