Advertisement

Searsport restaurant hosting Ukraine fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day

All proceeds will go directly to support World Central Kitchen and their efforts in Ukraine.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, and many restaurants and bars are eager to celebrate.

One European style eatery on the midcoast is celebrating by hosting a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

Rio’s Spiked Café in Searsport is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday with them from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

On the menu - tapas, their famous Shepherd’s Pie, lamb, and of course a full bar stocked with plenty of Guinness!

Owners, Russell and Oana Manton, have European roots.

They say their hearts are with the Ukrainian people and the thousands of refugees crossing the borders into their homeland of Romania.

They have decided to donate their proceeds from the evening to World Central Kitchen and their efforts in Ukraine.

“My hometown is 40 minutes away from the Ukrainian border and being the fact that our hearts are with the Ukrainian citizens, and we own a restaurant, we thought the least thing we could do is help raise some money,” explained owner, Oana Wanton.

“I was listening to BBC Radio a few days ago and they listed World Central Kitchen as having a good footprint over there and they’re doing magnificent work so we thought, what better way we can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day then give away proceeds to try and help people who are basically coming across the border because of a horrible war,” said owner, Russell Wanton.

Rio’s Spiked Café is located at 357 W Main Street in Searsport.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

The Maine Legislature is considering creating the fund to do things like help farmers pay for...
Farmers back plan for $100M to tackle PFAS contamination
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
G-Force Entertainment to host St. Paddy's Day Bash
G-Force Entertainment hosting St. Paddy’s Day Bash
Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter...
Maine to purchase 1 million COVID tests