Searsport restaurant hosting Ukraine fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, and many restaurants and bars are eager to celebrate.

One European style eatery on the midcoast is celebrating by hosting a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

Rio’s Spiked Café in Searsport is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday with them from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

On the menu - tapas, their famous Shepherd’s Pie, lamb, and of course a full bar stocked with plenty of Guinness!

Owners, Russell and Oana Manton, have European roots.

They say their hearts are with the Ukrainian people and the thousands of refugees crossing the borders into their homeland of Romania.

They have decided to donate their proceeds from the evening to World Central Kitchen and their efforts in Ukraine.

“My hometown is 40 minutes away from the Ukrainian border and being the fact that our hearts are with the Ukrainian citizens, and we own a restaurant, we thought the least thing we could do is help raise some money,” explained owner, Oana Wanton.

“I was listening to BBC Radio a few days ago and they listed World Central Kitchen as having a good footprint over there and they’re doing magnificent work so we thought, what better way we can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day then give away proceeds to try and help people who are basically coming across the border because of a horrible war,” said owner, Russell Wanton.

Rio’s Spiked Café is located at 357 W Main Street in Searsport.

