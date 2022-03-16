School bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency while driving route

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A Topsham school bus driver who suffered a medical emergency Monday morning has died, according to MSAD 75 Interim Superintendent Robert Lucy.

77-year-old Arthur McDougall died after being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Fourteen middle and high school students were onboard at the time, two of them were able to help bring the school bus to a stop, police said.

The bus came to a stop off the road on Route 201 in Topsham near the Cathance River at around 7:30 a.m.

After helping the bus come to a stop, students on board the bus called 911, according to Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan. A passerby also stopped to help put the bus in park, Hagan said.

Two police officers who arrived at the scene began CPR on the driver, who was eventually taken to a local hospital, were he then passed shortly after.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of McDougall’s death has yet to be announced by officials.

