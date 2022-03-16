Advertisement

RV show returns to Augusta Civic Center

Augusta RV Show
Augusta RV Show(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If the weather or the time change this week isn’t getting you ready for spring, there’s an event in Augusta this weekend that might do the trick.

The Augusta RV Show at the Augusta Civic Center starts Friday at noon.

Attendees will have the chance to check out more than 50 travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and truck campers with more than a dozen industry representatives on site.

The event is a low pressure way for people to possibly find exactly what they’re looking for.

”Sometimes people are hesitant to come to a single dealers lot where they think they’re going to get approached by a number of sales people. The show seems to be easier for them to walk around at their leisure, go in and out of as many units as they want. It’s really something that consumers look forward to,” said Scott Lanpher, Scott’s Recreation owner.

For more information about the show, visit augustarvshow.com.

