PUC ends probe after lawsuit against Avangrid is withdrawn

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Maine utility regulators have closed an investigation into allegations raised in a lawsuit against the parent company of Central Maine Power.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission ended its investigation this month after a lawsuit against Avangrid was withdrawn.

No evidence was submitted in court to back a claim that Avangrid bought unnecessary equipment so it could charge higher electricity rates and increase its profits.

Avangrid denied the allegations and described the plaintiff as a “disgruntled employee.”

