PUC ends probe after lawsuit against Avangrid is withdrawn

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Maine utility regulators have closed an investigation into allegations raised in a lawsuit against the parent company of Central Maine Power.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission ended its investigation this month after a lawsuit against Avangrid was withdrawn.

No evidence was submitted in court to back a claim that Avangrid bought unnecessary equipment so it could charge higher electricity rates and increase its profits.

Avangrid denied the allegations and described the plaintiff as a “disgruntled employee.”

