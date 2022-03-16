Nokomis’s Cooper Flagg is first freshman to win Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Flagg of Nokomis is this year’s Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

He’s the first freshman to win the honor in state history.

Nokomis went 21-1 on the way to the Class A State Championship, with Flagg scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the title game win over Falmouth.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average.

