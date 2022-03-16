Advertisement

Nokomis’s Cooper Flagg is first freshman to win Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Flagg of Nokomis is this year’s Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game...
Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average(WABI)

He’s the first freshman to win the honor in state history.

Nokomis went 21-1 on the way to the Class A State Championship, with Flagg scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the title game win over Falmouth.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

Thursday 7 p.m. tipoff
Maine moving on from America East title loss, WNIT run opening with Boston College
With opening day just a little more than a month away, local youth baseball administrators are...
Little League program registration picking up towards opening day
Wendy Plissey was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during the regular season, and the players...
Hermon Hawks support one of their biggest fans with ‘Plissey Strong’ message
The Warriors defeated Falmouth, 43-27, to claim the Class A crown
Nokomis Warriors celebrate first state boys basketball championship