Nokomis’s Cooper Flagg is first freshman to win Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Flagg of Nokomis is this year’s Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He’s the first freshman to win the honor in state history.
Nokomis went 21-1 on the way to the Class A State Championship, with Flagg scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the title game win over Falmouth.
Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3-7 blocks per game this season and maintained a 3.67 grade point average.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.