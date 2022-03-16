Advertisement

No primary challenge for Mills, LePage in governor’s race

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage have a clear path to their gubernatorial showdown.

The deadline for party candidates to submit paperwork to run for governor passed Tuesday with no challengers for Mills or LePage.

With no primary challenge, the two candidates can focus on what’s shaping up to be the first two-candidate gubernatorial in decades.

It’s still possible other candidates could enter the race, however.

The deadline for independents to file isn’t until June 1.

