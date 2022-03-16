Maine’s Funtown sets opening day, reveals new website

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Are you ready to once again create memories that will last a lifetime?

Funtown Splashtown USA has announced it will once again be welcoming visitors to Funtown on Saturday, May 28.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funtown hosts a variety of rides including Maine’s only wooden roller coast and New England’s tallest log flume.

Tickets start as low as $34 for children and seniors.

The announcement for the 2022 season lined up with the reveal of the park’s brand new website which went live Tuesday morning.

There are still seasonal job opportunities at the park available, including security guards. For more information on how to apply at Funtown, click here.

For more information on park hours, click here.

