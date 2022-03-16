Mainer receives national recognition for work in jewelry industry

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man is earning national recognition for his work in the jewelry business.

Though the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List recognizes rising talent, Joe Corey has actually been around a long time.

“I started when I was a young boy around Christmastime going and helping my father in the stores. From cleaning glass, to engraving, to general maintenance, I’ll say,” said Corey.

Corey was just 5 years old when he got his unofficial start at his family’s business, Day’s Jewelers. About a year ago, Corey took over for his father, Jeff, as president of the Maine-based company.

This month, the 35-year-old landed on Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List.

“I think one of the biggest reasons why I’m on that list is because I work for such an amazing company. Day’s Jewelers is very well respected in the industry. And me being the president of the company I think put me in a favorable position to be nominated,” said Corey.

Corey says it’s the employees that make the company what it is. He credits them with Day’s Jewelers record-breaking growth the past two years, despite a two-month closure at the start of the pandemic.

“Recently in November, we actually sold our company to an ESOP, which is an employee stock ownership plan. It’s really a great way for us to give back to our employees and make them owners,” said Corey.

While Day’s Jewelers is now employee-owned, the Corey family’s roots run deep. There’s even a possibility a fourth generation will work there someday.

Joe and his wife, Sarah Beth, have two sons, ages 3 and 5, about the same age Joe was when he got that early start.

“My oldest son sometimes will go to the stores with my father there and sort of be his little helping hand so we’re exposing him at a young age but you know, we’ll see where life takes him,” said Corey.

