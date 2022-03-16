Advertisement

Mainer receives national recognition for work in jewelry industry

Joe Corey
Joe Corey(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man is earning national recognition for his work in the jewelry business.

Though the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List recognizes rising talent, Joe Corey has actually been around a long time.

“I started when I was a young boy around Christmastime going and helping my father in the stores. From cleaning glass, to engraving, to general maintenance, I’ll say,” said Corey.

Corey was just 5 years old when he got his unofficial start at his family’s business, Day’s Jewelers. About a year ago, Corey took over for his father, Jeff, as president of the Maine-based company.

This month, the 35-year-old landed on Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List.

“I think one of the biggest reasons why I’m on that list is because I work for such an amazing company. Day’s Jewelers is very well respected in the industry. And me being the president of the company I think put me in a favorable position to be nominated,” said Corey.

Corey says it’s the employees that make the company what it is. He credits them with Day’s Jewelers record-breaking growth the past two years, despite a two-month closure at the start of the pandemic.

“Recently in November, we actually sold our company to an ESOP, which is an employee stock ownership plan. It’s really a great way for us to give back to our employees and make them owners,” said Corey.

While Day’s Jewelers is now employee-owned, the Corey family’s roots run deep. There’s even a possibility a fourth generation will work there someday.

Joe and his wife, Sarah Beth, have two sons, ages 3 and 5, about the same age Joe was when he got that early start.

“My oldest son sometimes will go to the stores with my father there and sort of be his little helping hand so we’re exposing him at a young age but you know, we’ll see where life takes him,” said Corey.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat...
Waterville humane society matching cats with businesses
Maine State House flooding
State House remains closed on Thursday as a result of flooding
A Dixmont woman is cooking her way to the top of Amazon's book lists.
Dixmont woman releases egg cookbook
Many seasonal businesses enjoyed a hard earned winter off, but a new season is fast approaching.
Bar Harbor prepares for tourist season
Augusta RV Show
RV show returns to Augusta Civic Center