Advertisement

Maine Senators react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We spoke to both Senators Susan Collins and Angus King today about President Zelenskyy’s speech.

Here’s what they both had to say.

“I thought President Zelenskyy was very effective when he reminded us of Pearl Harbor and September 11th when we were under attack, to sort of bring home to the audience, principally members of congress, that this isn’t some academic faraway thing,” said Sen. Angus King. “This is something that we’ve experienced here in America. And he stressed the point that what’s really at stake here is purely, honestly Ukraine, but it’s also western values. Values of democracy and freedom.”

“Zelenskyy galvanized the entire room of members of congress,” said Sen. Susan Collins. “He was so impassioned, he was so strong. And we know that he is the number one target of the Russians. I think we should respond to his call for action, with the exception of that no-fly zone which could lead to a very broad war in Europe. But other than that, I thought what he asked for was reasonable and much needed.”

Now Russian and Ukrainian officials have signaled progress towards a possible compromise in ongoing peace talks.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin still says his military operation is going according to plan.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

The Maine Legislature is considering creating the fund to do things like help farmers pay for...
Farmers back plan for $100M to tackle PFAS contamination
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
G-Force Entertainment to host St. Paddy's Day Bash
G-Force Entertainment hosting St. Paddy’s Day Bash
Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter...
Maine to purchase 1 million COVID tests