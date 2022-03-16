Maine Senators react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We spoke to both Senators Susan Collins and Angus King today about President Zelenskyy’s speech.

Here’s what they both had to say.

“I thought President Zelenskyy was very effective when he reminded us of Pearl Harbor and September 11th when we were under attack, to sort of bring home to the audience, principally members of congress, that this isn’t some academic faraway thing,” said Sen. Angus King. “This is something that we’ve experienced here in America. And he stressed the point that what’s really at stake here is purely, honestly Ukraine, but it’s also western values. Values of democracy and freedom.”

“Zelenskyy galvanized the entire room of members of congress,” said Sen. Susan Collins. “He was so impassioned, he was so strong. And we know that he is the number one target of the Russians. I think we should respond to his call for action, with the exception of that no-fly zone which could lead to a very broad war in Europe. But other than that, I thought what he asked for was reasonable and much needed.”

Now Russian and Ukrainian officials have signaled progress towards a possible compromise in ongoing peace talks.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin still says his military operation is going according to plan.

