Maine moving on from America East title loss, WNIT run opening with Boston College

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears women’s basketball team’s postseason continues with a spot in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

Thursday 7 p.m. tipoff (WABI)

While being in the WNIT means that the team fell short of winning the America East Tournament to make it to the NCAA Tournament, Maine’s mentality has turned around from the tough loss.

The latest bracket gives them a chance to write a new page of history for the program, its second WNIT win.

While falling short in the America East Championship was tough, Maine now wants to finish the season with a better performance.

“It was upsetting, but then again this is an opportunity for us to finish the season the way we know we can,” said Maeve Carroll, graduate student forward.

“Everyone knows that the way we played Friday is not how we wanted to end the season. It’s exciting that we have one more game and that we get to play again,” said Anne Simon, junior guard.

Highlights of the postseason run include Caroline Bornemann’s emergence and Carroll climbing closer to the 1,000 point plateau.

“It’s really all a team thing. It’s a team effort, and I never could have done it without my teammates,” said Bornemann, sophomore forward/guard.

“Being on the court with Maeve is just amazing. I love it, and I’m so excited to see her get 1,000 points. I’m going to help her do it, and I’m so happy for that,” said Alba Orois, sophomore guard.

Maine will need to contend with excellent rebounding and talented ACC players in the Boston College lineup.

“If we out-execute them and make shots, I think we’ll be in really good shape. We can’t get into a track meet with them. That’s what they want to do, and that’s not where our strength lies with this game,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

Carroll is just eight points away from hitting the 1,000 career mark.

Tipoff between the Black Bears and Eagles is Thursday at 7 p.m., and you can watch it on ACC Network Extra.

