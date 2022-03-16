Maine celebrates 202nd birthday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Happy Birthday, Maine! 202 never looked so good.

A celebration to *encapsulate* the state’s milestone took place in Augusta.

The event was supposed to happen on Maine’s 200th birthday, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Gov Mills joined the Maine Bicentennial Commission to formally seal Maine’s 200th time capsule at the State Library in Augusta.

“This capsule will contain the bravery, the innovation, the endurance, the creativity of the Maine people. May it be a lesson to those who will open it in the years to come. "

Some of the items included in the capsule includes the miniature Maine state flag carried by Dr. Jessica Meir to the International Space Station and a shoulder patch worn by Diane Dun, the first female general of Maine National Guard. even an Abbot COVID-19 test will be included.

“So, the Mainers of the future will know how our state once again lead the way when it came to this pandemic during our bicentennial time.”

What a day for the time capsule keepers who also share the States birthday. They were recognized at the event. They ranged from grade school children to older adults.

“I’m hoping that the resiliency of the Maine people will be the same in 100 years as it is today.”

The time capsule will be available for viewing at its temporary location, the Maine State Library and will ultimately be installed at the State Cultural Building.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.