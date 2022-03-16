Advertisement

Lives lost remembered 60 years after plane goes missing

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sixty years ago Wednesday, a plane on a secret mission to Vietnam went down.

One hundred four people were on board Flying Tiger Line Flight 379.

Presently, the only monument that bears the names of those lost is in Columbia Falls on Wreaths Across America land.

A ceremony on Wednesday honored those who perished, including two Mainers: Sgt. Frank Pelkey of Farmington, and SP4 Leonard Wedge of Millinocket.

Very little is known about the reconnaissance mission as no trace of the plane or its passengers have ever been found.

On Wednesday, the names of those on board were read aloud.

“The sacrifice and the hurt, 60 years of not knowing grandparents and uncles and aunts and children, and we need to tell this story. It’s so important that we tell the stories. These men and women for anybody that serves, there’s so much going on the world today,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America executive director.

A portion of the inscription on the monument reads:

“The names of those who gave their lives and who remain missing are inscribed here so that they will be said aloud and their memory will live on.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

