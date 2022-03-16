Advertisement

Liberty t-shirt maker designs shirts to benefit Ukraine

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - A local t-shirt maker is designing limited edition shirts to benefit Ukraine.

Liberty Graphics designed a new shirt earlier this year printed with a sunflower.

Before releasing them and after witnessing the Russian invasion of Urkaine, they later learned that the Sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

They say it has become a symbol of peace world wide and are selling these shirts throughout the month of March.

Proceeds are going to benefit Doctors Without Borders and their efforts to help Ukrainians.

”The response online that we’ve gotten is really overwhelming. We put the shirt up Thursday afternoon of last week. We sold over 100 of them over the weekend. Still selling a good amount of them this week. We have two weeks left, so just trying to get the word out as much as possible,” said Matt Enos, Liberty Graphics.

The shirts are $27 apiece and come in men’s and women’s sizes.

You can buy them at their store in Liberty or online at naturetshirts.com.

