Clouds Increasing Tonight. Mild & Cloudy St. Patrick’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After clearing skies for much of the afternoon, clouds will once again return this evening. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected tonight with lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the low 30s along the coast. Patchy fog will also be possible. A weak disturbance passing to our north will bring light rain & snow showers over far northern locations.

St. Patrick’s Day will consist of mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few occasional periods of sunshine will be mixed in especially in the mountains. Highs will be slightly warmer ranging from the mid to upper 40s to the low 50s. Winds will shift out of the south and will be breezy at times during the afternoon. A few gusts could reach up to 25 mph. An area of low pressure moving out of southern New England late Thursday afternoon will pass just to our south. This will bring the chance of scattered showers along the coastline Thursday evening.

Lots of cloud cover on Thursday with a few periods of sun especially in the mountains. Mild temperatures with most reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. (WABI)

A cold front will move through the region on Friday. The day will consist of a mixture of sun & clouds. A mild airmass will be in place ahead of the cold front. Most of our highs will climb into the 50s with some low 60s possible. Highs will be dependent on how quickly the cold front passes through. Slightly cooler air behind the cold front will settle in for the weekend.

Warm day Friday with highs trying for the low 60s. A cold front passing through will dictate how war temperatures get. (WABI)

Still watching an area of low pressure for the weekend. Track will be key in determining what type of precipitation to expect. As it stands right now, the northern half of the state will see snow and a rain/snow mix. The southern half should see mostly rain. Precipitation should last much of Saturday through Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts will be across far northern Maine where all snow is expected. Conditions will turn breezy on Saturday with south/southwesterly winds, by Sunday a lull in the winds is expected before picking back up by Monday.

Low will bring areas of rain across the south with a wintry mix farther inland and all snow over the north. (WABI)

Slightly above seasonable temperatures are expected early next week. It does appear that a series of lows will move across the region later next week. This could bring areas of rain & even some snow.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few late day rain showers along the coast with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southerly wind at 10-20 mph with a few gusts near 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Mild temperatures with most areas reaching the 50s. Some low 60s possible.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Watching our next storm that could bring rain to the southern part of the state and a mixture of rain & snow to the north. Highs in the 40s. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light rain & snow showers to start the day. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.