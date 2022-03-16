Brightening Skies & Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies are expected to continue to gradually brighten as we head through the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 40s to near 50°. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the night tonight with lows mainly in the 30s. Some patchy fog will be possible too.

Our Thursday looks good too with variably cloudy skies and milder temperatures. It looks like we’ll see a good deal of clouds throughout the day but we should see some breaks of sunshine mixed in from time to time. Temperatures on Thursday will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-40s to near 50° along the coast and low to mid-50s elsewhere. A cold front will cross the state Friday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it likely moves through dry. We’ll have a mild airmass in place, ahead of the front Friday which will allow temperatures to climb into the 50s to near 60° for highs. Colder air behind the cold front will move in for the start of the weekend. Low pressure is forecast to move into the area Saturday. The exact track will determine precipitation types. At this point, it’s looking like snow and mixed rain/snow for the northern half of the state with rain for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. It looks like the storm is going to take its time moving through the area. This will keep us under cloudy skies and the chance for some rain and snow showers Sunday and possibly into Monday as well.

Rest of Today: Brightening skies. Highs between 39°-49°. Light wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 29°-37°. Light south/southeast wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 45°-55°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Mild with highs near 50° north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

