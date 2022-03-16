Bison hit and killed, 10 others on the loose near Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A number of bison escaped from a farm in Fort Fairfield Wednesday morning after breaking down a fence.

Police say around 5 a.m. they were called to a car crash near the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle.

Once officers arrived, they found one of the bison had been hit and killed and 10 others were on the loose.

There were no injuries, and no charges expected in the crash.

Police say first responders and the owner of the bison were able to guide them out of the road and into the woods.

At last check, the bison were still loose.

The owner and some friends are out trying to bring them back to the farm.

Presque Isle police are investigating the crash and Fort Fairfield police are investigating the escape.

