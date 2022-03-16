Advertisement

Bison hit and killed, 10 others on the loose near Presque Isle

A herd of Bison is on the loose in Northern Maine.
A herd of Bison is on the loose in Northern Maine.(Debbie Maynard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A number of bison escaped from a farm in Fort Fairfield Wednesday morning after breaking down a fence.

Police say around 5 a.m. they were called to a car crash near the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle.

Once officers arrived, they found one of the bison had been hit and killed and 10 others were on the loose.

There were no injuries, and no charges expected in the crash.

Police say first responders and the owner of the bison were able to guide them out of the road and into the woods.

At last check, the bison were still loose.

The owner and some friends are out trying to bring them back to the farm.

Presque Isle police are investigating the crash and Fort Fairfield police are investigating the escape.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

The Humane Society Waterville Area started a program that can match your business with a cat...
Waterville humane society matching cats with businesses
Maine State House flooding
State House remains closed on Thursday as a result of flooding
A Dixmont woman is cooking her way to the top of Amazon's book lists.
Dixmont woman releases egg cookbook
Many seasonal businesses enjoyed a hard earned winter off, but a new season is fast approaching.
Bar Harbor prepares for tourist season
Augusta RV Show
RV show returns to Augusta Civic Center