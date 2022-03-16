Bar Harbor prepares for tourist season

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last year, Acadia National Park set a record for visitation which led to record tourist seasons for many MDI businesses.

Many seasonal businesses enjoyed a hard earned winter off, but a new season is fast approaching.

There’s still some snow on Cadillac Mountain, and the tourists haven’t started rolling in. But, for many Bar Harbor businesses, the season is officially underway.

“January-February, if you have a seasonal business, you’re still on vacation. March is when you start really putting things into place, and you’re hiring. You’re looking for every staff member you can find, inventories coming in. This is definitely a different energy in March,” said Alf Anderson, Bar Harbor Chamber executive director.

“It’s kind of nice to be in here a little bit before we open just to get back in the building and get comfortable again,” said Bethany Harris, Geddy’s server and bartender.

Don’t let the quiet streets fool you. A lot of work has been and is being done to be ready for what’s expected to be another busy summer.

“Basically, ordering, prepping and then cleaning,” said Harris.

“Anybody that’s in a seasonal winter property, especially an older one, you turn on water valves for 153 rooms here, there’s some crossing fingers, making sure that everything works out well, and it all comes back okay without any water breaks,” said Jeremy Dougherty, Bar Harbor Inn general manager.

While the Bar Harbor Inn opens its hotel on Friday, they’re still a couple of weeks from having their new kitchen ready to open the restaurant. Geddy’s opened earlier this month.

“Maybe like getting all the condiments ready. Like the caddies on the table of ketchup, so everything like that. It’s just tedious work, but I don’t mind cleaning, honestly. So, that doesn’t bother me so much,” said Harris.

Opening dates for seasonal businesses vary. Some will open this month, most will open sometime in April, and a few will wait until May. But, the season is nearly here.

“This is the time of year, every week there’s a new surprise, a new place to go visit, you know?” said Dougherty.

And the folks who live here are well aware that Bar Harbor won’t look like this for much longer.

“It’s a lot more locals this time of year. They’re getting their fix before the main season hits, because they avoid it. I think for the most part, I cook at home in the summer,” said Harris.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.