Bangor Planning Board votes not to recommend shared housing proposal

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Planning Board voted 6-1 Monday night to recommend that a proposal allowing for shared housing in more areas of the city ought not to pass.

Public comment continued Monday night after beginning two weeks ago.

The plan would allow for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts in eight Bangor districts.

The City says this is a step in following recommendations for “diverse choices in housing” from the Affordable Housing WorkGroup from 2019.

Public comment was overwhelmingly against the idea, while some board members expressed concern with expanded zoning, safety and parking.

”I feel that it’s not responsible for the City to expand the boarding house zoning to other areas when we have lots of homes in, URD-2, let’s say, that need to be rehabilitated,” said one person in attendance.

“I don’t feel it’s in the best interests of the citizens of Bangor. That’s my comment,” said another person in attendance.

City Council will vote on the proposal next.

