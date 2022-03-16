Bail set for man accused in Whitefield police standoff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man arrested after a police standoff in Whitefield last week will be held on $10,000 bail.

Sixty-four-year-old Edward Poch was taken into custody last Friday night and went before a judge on Wednesday.

He faces several charges around accusations he threatened his girlfriend with a gun and a knife.

In court Wednesday, the state said she was able to get away from Poch and call police.

The State Police Tactical Team and crisis negotiators were called after responders tried unsuccessfully to contact Poch.

He refused to leave the residence that night leading authorities to use a K9 to resolve the situation.

If he does make bail, he agreed to wear an ankle monitor.

