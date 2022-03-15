Advertisement

Whitefield man and his dog, Biscuit, go viral on TikTok

By Angela Luna
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WHITEFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Whitefield man and his dog have taken the world by storm on TikTok.

You may recognize Biscuit, the goofy Bull Terrier mix from TikTok with over 10 million followers. Her owner, Whitefield native Dmitry Pepper, started making videos for fun on the app in hopes to go viral in the comfort of his bedroom.

“I started kind of working, experimenting with videos during the height of the pandemic and all her videos had started taking off. I would have her talk, she would like do unusual things and people loved it,” said Pepper.

What used to be a hobby is now a full time job. Pepper has received deals from companies like Animal Planet to collaborate with videos. In order for his videos to perform well, Pepper consistently keeps up with the latest social media trends.

“I am constantly looking at my phone all day long. Other pet accounts I look at and it’s just kind of seeing what’s popular, what my fans like where my followers like, and really like looking at comments. You have to really be fully immersed in the app,” said Pepper.

Now it’s time to introduce you to the star of the show, Biscuit, who had quite the journey before her internet fame.

“So this is biscuit. She is a English Bull Terrier mix. She’s about seven years old. She was rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia by a group called Underhound Railroad. She’s got a great personality and character, very comical. Like she’d run around and do zoomies around the house,” said Pepper.

Out of the hundreds of videos, Pepper’s favorite is his most viral, “Helicopter,” with nearly 60 million views. He says it’s amazing how he and Biscuit have inspired other content creators, and that anyone can go viral on TikTok.

“My favorite TikTok is the one where she is singing “Helicopter, Helicopter.” I’ve seen a lot of animal accounts be created and make content because they see my videos. Just keep making videos. See what goes viral, just to build off of that and don’t give up,” said Pepper.

