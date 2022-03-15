Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, Snow Possible Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will cross the state early this morning and settle just offshore for the day. This will help to keep some cloudiness across the area today. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures in the 30s to near 40° across the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south tonight. This will bring some snow to the state during the overnight, mainly for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with the steadiest snow falling closer to the coast. Snow could mix with rain early tonight along the coast otherwise expect some snow tonight with accumulations of a coating to an inch or two with the highest amounts closer to the coast. Roads could be slippery in spots during the night and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to near 30°.

A quick moving disturbance will pass to our south tonight, grazing us with some snow for overnight. Accumulations will be minor with a coating to an inch or two possible mainly near the coast. (WABI)

As low pressure moves away from the region Wednesday morning, any lingering snow showers will move out early followed by brightening skies as weak high pressure moves into the region. Overall, our Wednesday looks nice. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Thursday looks good too with variably cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will cross the state Friday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it likely moves through dry. It will be mild Friday with widespread 50s expected for highs and a few spots could even reach the low 60s. Low pressure is forecast to move into the area Saturday. The exact track will determine precipitation types. At this point, it’s looking like snow and mixed rain/snow for the northern half of the state with rain for areas closer to the coast. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 38°-48°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow possible during the evening then snow possible late evening through the overnight, mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible with the highest amount falling closer to the coast. Lows between 21°-31°. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday: Brightening skies. Highs between 40°-50°. Light wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

