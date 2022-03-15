Advertisement

Oquossoc woman killed in snowmobile crash Monday

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
OQUOSSOC, Maine (WABI) - An Oquossoc woman died Monday afternoon after crashing into some trees while snowmobiling.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Marjorie Davan,52, was driving her snowmobile with friends when she lost control on a turn.

Davan was thrown from the machine.

Another person in her group called 9-1-1 and started CPR, but unfortunately Davan passed away at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the crash by NorthStar Ambulance, US Border Patrol, Rangeley Fire Department, and the Rangeley Police Department.

More information will be released if it becomes available.

